ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ACAD) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.3 million ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.50. With the company’s per share price at $23.40 changed hands at -$0.22 or -0.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.93B. ACAD’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.91% off its 52-week high of $28.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.68, which suggests the last value was 32.99% up since then. When we look at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) trade information

Instantly ACAD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 28.06 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -0.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.26%, with the 5-day performance at -9.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is 5.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.95 days.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.73% over the past 6 months, a -23.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $135.38 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $128.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $121.01 million and $106.55 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.90%. The 2022 estimates are for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 41.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

ACAD Dividends

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.40% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 93.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.04%. There are 93.66% institutions holding the ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 26.07% of the shares, roughly 41.91 million ACAD shares worth $978.2 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.61% or 13.84 million shares worth $323.04 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.44 million shares estimated at $104.49 million under it, the former controlled 3.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 3.43 million shares worth around $56.91 million.