Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN): Don’t Ditch ZSAN Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 17.91 million Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.01. With the company’s per share price at $0.12 changed hands at -$0.03 or -17.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.49M. ZSAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -916.67% off its 52-week high of $1.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 8.33% up since then. When we look at Zosano Pharma Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.92 million.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) trade information

Instantly ZSAN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -40.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.20 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -17.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.43%, with the 5-day performance at -40.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) is -24.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.44 days.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zosano Pharma Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.89% over the past 6 months, a 18.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zosano Pharma Corporation will rise 37.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 717.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.1 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Zosano Pharma Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $250k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $224k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 391.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 63.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Zosano Pharma Corporation earnings to increase by 45.70%.

ZSAN Dividends

Zosano Pharma Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.48% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares while 10.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.99%. There are 10.94% institutions holding the Zosano Pharma Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.65% of the shares, roughly 4.32 million ZSAN shares worth $3.11 million.

Aisling Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.30% or 2.72 million shares worth $1.96 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.57 million shares estimated at $1.85 million under it, the former controlled 2.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 1.49 million shares worth around $1.07 million.