Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the latest trading session, 1.57 million Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.54. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $44.78 changing hands around $0.35 or 0.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $38.12B. WBAâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -24.97% off its 52-week high of $55.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $42.90, which suggests the last value was 4.2% up since then. When we look at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.06 million.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) trade information

Instantly WBA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 46.26 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 0.80% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.82%, with the 5-day performance at 2.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is -6.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.61 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -6.31% over the past 6 months, a -4.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. will rise 22.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $32.74 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2022 will be $32.8 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $36.31 billion and $32.78 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.10%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. earnings to increase by 0.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.46% per year.

WBA Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04. The 4.30% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.91. It is important to note, however, that the 4.30% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.14 per year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.32% of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares while 58.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.14%. There are 58.82% institutions holding the Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.86% of the shares, roughly 59.25 million WBA shares worth $3.09 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.86% or 59.25 million shares worth $3.09 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 20.91 million shares estimated at $1.09 billion under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.76% of the shares, roughly 15.22 million shares worth around $793.62 million.