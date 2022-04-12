Why Should You Invest In TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG)?

In the last trading session, 1.98 million TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $0.24 changed hands at -$0.01 or -5.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $53.03M. GLG’s last price was a discount, traded about -637.5% off its 52-week high of $1.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 29.17% up since then. When we look at TD Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.41 million.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Instantly GLG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -26.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.38 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -5.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.15%, with the 5-day performance at -26.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) is 7.32% up.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60.30%. The 2022 estimates are for TD Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 81.30%.

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 04.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.32% of TD Holdings Inc. shares while 0.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.27%. There are 0.20% institutions holding the TD Holdings Inc. stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.07% of the shares, roughly 91597.0 GLG shares worth $62881.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 88368.0 shares worth $60664.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 13130.0 shares estimated at $6646.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.