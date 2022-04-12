Why Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.99 million Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.15 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.32B. KC’s last price was a discount, traded about -871.26% off its 52-week high of $50.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.50, which suggests the last value was 51.46% up since then. When we look at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.10 million.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Instantly KC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -25.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.90 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 0.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.30%, with the 5-day performance at -25.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is 4.89% up.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.73% over the past 6 months, a 16.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will fall -41.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $428.15 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $411.74 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $298.56 million and $280.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 43.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -12.90%.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 24.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.37% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares while 35.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.48%. There are 35.66% institutions holding the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock share, with First Trust Advisors Lp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.68% of the shares, roughly 13.73 million KC shares worth $216.31 million.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.52% or 10.93 million shares worth $172.18 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. With 12.47 million shares estimated at $196.36 million under it, the former controlled 5.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held about 1.18% of the shares, roughly 2.86 million shares worth around $45.04 million.