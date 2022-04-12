Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.6 million Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $30.08 changed hands at $0.83 or 2.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.50B. WRBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.47% off its 52-week high of $60.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.59, which suggests the last value was 24.9% up since then. When we look at Warby Parker Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) trade information

Instantly WRBY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 34.74 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 2.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.40%, with the 5-day performance at -12.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) is 23.43% up.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Warby Parker Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.56% over the past 6 months, a 156.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.50%.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $135.3 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Warby Parker Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $176.14 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Warby Parker Inc. earnings to decrease by -168.00%.

WRBY Dividends

Warby Parker Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.55% of Warby Parker Inc. shares while 68.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.40%. There are 68.15% institutions holding the Warby Parker Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.59% of the shares, roughly 17.64 million WRBY shares worth $935.97 million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.37% or 15.13 million shares worth $802.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. With 5.9 million shares estimated at $313.03 million under it, the former controlled 5.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 2.44 million shares worth around $129.62 million.