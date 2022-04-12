UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends – Marketing Sentinel
UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 3.27 million UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.78 changed hands at -$0.05 or -1.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $742.24M. TIGR’s last price was a discount, traded about -526.15% off its 52-week high of $29.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.68, which suggests the last value was 43.93% up since then. When we look at UP Fintech Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.77 million.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Instantly TIGR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.61 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -1.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.65%, with the 5-day performance at -15.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is 51.27% up.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 72.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $44.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $47.24 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.90%. The 2022 estimates are for UP Fintech Holding Limited earnings to decrease by -15.30%.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 24 and March 28.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.11% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares while 15.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.17%. There are 15.64% institutions holding the UP Fintech Holding Limited stock share, with Two Sigma Investments, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.08% of the shares, roughly 2.93 million TIGR shares worth $14.41 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.08% or 2.93 million shares worth $14.41 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF. With 0.88 million shares estimated at $4.33 million under it, the former controlled 0.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.78 million.

