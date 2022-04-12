ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 1.73 million ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s per share price at $0.15 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.39M. TBLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -733.33% off its 52-week high of $1.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 6.67% up since then. When we look at ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.08 million.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

Instantly TBLT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.17 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -4.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.60%, with the 5-day performance at -13.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) is -8.98% down.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. will rise 88.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 66.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $14.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.02 million and $12.28 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 64.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. earnings to increase by 67.00%.

TBLT Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 30.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.40% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares while 7.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.25%. There are 7.23% institutions holding the ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.94% of the shares, roughly 3.81 million TBLT shares worth $1.95 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.86% or 1.11 million shares worth $0.57 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.32 million shares estimated at $1.19 million under it, the former controlled 1.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $0.62 million.