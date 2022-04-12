Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Is Forecast To Drop -1400.0% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 28.47 million Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $112.13M. TNXP’s last price was a discount, traded about -610.0% off its 52-week high of $1.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 28.60 million.

Analysts gave the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TNXP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Instantly TNXP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.23 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -4.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.73%, with the 5-day performance at -13.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) is -11.35% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TNXP’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1400.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1400.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.99% over the past 6 months, a 23.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.60% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 53.60%.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.06% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares while 25.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.35%. There are 25.33% institutions holding the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.17% of the shares, roughly 30.63 million TNXP shares worth $10.96 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.96% or 19.63 million shares worth $7.02 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 12.56 million shares estimated at $4.49 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 9.88 million shares worth around $3.54 million.