The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 2.3 million The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $132.12 changing hands around $1.47 or 1.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $237.87B. DIS’s current price is a discount, trading about -44.11% off its 52-week high of $190.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $128.38, which suggests the last value was 2.83% up since then. When we look at The Walt Disney Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 11.87 million.

Analysts gave the The Walt Disney Company (DIS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended DIS as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Walt Disney Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.06.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) trade information

Instantly DIS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 133.93 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 1.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.65%, with the 5-day performance at -5.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is -0.83% down.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Walt Disney Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.71% over the past 6 months, a 97.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.4 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that The Walt Disney Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $19.54 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.00%. The 2022 estimates are for The Walt Disney Company earnings to increase by 170.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 43.75% per year.

DIS Dividends

The Walt Disney Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of The Walt Disney Company shares while 65.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.08%. There are 65.99% institutions holding the The Walt Disney Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.58% of the shares, roughly 137.95 million DIS shares worth $21.37 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.41% or 116.79 million shares worth $18.09 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 51.66 million shares estimated at $8.0 billion under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 38.48 million shares worth around $5.96 billion.