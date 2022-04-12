The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 2.23 million The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.83 changing hands around $0.14 or 0.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.74B. AES’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.23% off its 52-week high of $28.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.76, which suggests the last value was 20.42% up since then. When we look at The AES Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.25 million.

Analysts gave the The AES Corporation (AES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AES as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The AES Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.45.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) trade information

Instantly AES is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 25.82 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 0.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.60%, with the 5-day performance at -5.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) is 11.22% up.

The AES Corporation (AES) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The AES Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.88% over the past 6 months, a 6.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The AES Corporation will fall -6.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.74 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that The AES Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.56 billion and $2.63 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.48%. The 2022 estimates are for The AES Corporation earnings to increase by 6.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.30% per year.

AES Dividends

The AES Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28. The 2.55% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.63. It is important to note, however, that the 2.55% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.30% of The AES Corporation shares while 96.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.40%. There are 96.12% institutions holding the The AES Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 12.37% of the shares, roughly 82.5 million AES shares worth $2.0 billion.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.50% or 69.98 million shares worth $1.7 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Fundamental Investors Inc and Income Fund of America Inc. With 21.38 million shares estimated at $488.19 million under it, the former controlled 3.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held about 2.77% of the shares, roughly 18.45 million shares worth around $463.72 million.