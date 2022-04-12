Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Gain 0.91%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 0.95 million Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $173.51 changing hands around $1.57 or 0.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $161.86B. TXN’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.57% off its 52-week high of $202.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $161.04, which suggests the last value was 7.19% up since then. When we look at Texas Instruments Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.38 million.

Analysts gave the Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended TXN as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.17.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) trade information

Instantly TXN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 179.61 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 0.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.77%, with the 5-day performance at -5.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is 0.93% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $198.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TXN’s forecast low is $150.00 with $240.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Texas Instruments Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.08% over the past 6 months, a 10.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Texas Instruments Incorporated will rise 16.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.73 billion. 25 analysts are of the opinion that Texas Instruments Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $4.93 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.29 billion and $4.35 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Texas Instruments Incorporated earnings to increase by 38.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

TXN Dividends

Texas Instruments Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 26. The 2.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.60. It is important to note, however, that the 2.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.20% of Texas Instruments Incorporated shares while 86.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.53%. There are 86.36% institutions holding the Texas Instruments Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.20% of the shares, roughly 84.94 million TXN shares worth $16.01 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.20% or 84.94 million shares worth $16.01 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 26.24 million shares estimated at $4.95 billion under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 19.56 million shares worth around $3.69 billion.