Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.81. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $29.16 changing hands around $0.65 or 2.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.00B. TPXâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -73.22% off its 52-week high of $50.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.90, which suggests the last value was 7.75% up since then. When we look at Tempur Sealy International Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.36 million.

Analysts gave the Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended TPX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tempur Sealy International Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.61.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) trade information

Instantly TPX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.77 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 2.26% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.38%, with the 5-day performance at 0.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) is -8.65% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.65% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TPXâ€™s forecast low is $28.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -88.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tempur Sealy International Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -36.38% over the past 6 months, a 7.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tempur Sealy International Inc. will fall -4.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.21 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Tempur Sealy International Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $1.3 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.01 billion and $1.17 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.60%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Tempur Sealy International Inc. earnings to increase by 86.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.50% per year.

TPX Dividends

Tempur Sealy International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 28. The 1.40% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.40% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.65% of Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares while 103.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.82%. There are 103.01% institutions holding the Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 13.99% of the shares, roughly 25.04 million TPX shares worth $1.18 billion.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 5.47 million shares estimated at $257.32 million under it, the former controlled 3.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.97% of the shares, roughly 5.32 million shares worth around $250.34 million.