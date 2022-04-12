Telefonica S.A.’s (NYSE: TEF) Stock Could Appreciate By -36.99%

In the latest trading session, 1.07 million Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.19 changing hands around $0.17 or 3.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.89B. TEF’s last price was a premium, traded about 2.5% off its 52-week high of $5.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.04, which suggests the last value was 22.16% up since then. When we look at Telefonica S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

Analysts gave the Telefonica S.A. (TEF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended TEF as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Telefonica S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.62.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) trade information

Instantly TEF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.22 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 3.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.40%, with the 5-day performance at 3.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) is 17.02% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TEF’s forecast low is $3.62 with $7.11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Telefonica S.A. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.08% over the past 6 months, a -36.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.82 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Telefonica S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $10.78 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Telefonica S.A. earnings to increase by 522.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.80% per year.

TEF Dividends

Telefonica S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 7.97% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 7.97% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Telefonica S.A. shares while 1.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.06%. There are 1.06% institutions holding the Telefonica S.A. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.35% of the shares, roughly 20.22 million TEF shares worth $95.25 million.

Parametric Portfolio Associates holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 6.5 million shares worth $30.6 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. With 26.56 million shares estimated at $115.52 million under it, the former controlled 0.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Eafe ETF held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 17.82 million shares worth around $77.5 million.