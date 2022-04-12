T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.50. With the company’s most recent per share price at $131.55 changing hands around $1.13 or 0.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $163.47B. TMUS’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.18% off its 52-week high of $150.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $101.51, which suggests the last value was 22.84% up since then. When we look at T-Mobile US Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.43 million.

Analysts gave the T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended TMUS as a Hold, 26 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. T-Mobile US Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) trade information

Instantly TMUS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 134.85 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.45%, with the 5-day performance at -1.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is 4.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $168.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TMUS’s forecast low is $128.00 with $230.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -74.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.7% for it to hit the projected low.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the T-Mobile US Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.29% over the past 6 months, a -5.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for T-Mobile US Inc. will fall -63.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.05 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that T-Mobile US Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $20.2 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.34 billion and $18.9 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.40%. The 2022 estimates are for T-Mobile US Inc. earnings to increase by 1.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 56.58% per year.

TMUS Dividends

T-Mobile US Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.61% of T-Mobile US Inc. shares while 41.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.07%. There are 41.73% institutions holding the T-Mobile US Inc. stock share, with Softbank Group Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.88% of the shares, roughly 60.92 million TMUS shares worth $7.07 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.48% or 43.53 million shares worth $5.05 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17.89 million shares estimated at $2.07 billion under it, the former controlled 1.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 15.97 million shares worth around $1.85 billion.