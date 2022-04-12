Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Sprinklr Inc.

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.81 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.53B. CXM’s last price was a discount, traded about -91.89% off its 52-week high of $26.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.62, which suggests the last value was 30.34% up since then. When we look at Sprinklr Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 908.83K.

Analysts gave the Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CXM as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sprinklr Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) trade information

Instantly CXM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.05 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 0.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.98%, with the 5-day performance at 11.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) is 23.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.42 days.

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sprinklr Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.75% over the past 6 months, a 12.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.30%.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $130.38 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Sprinklr Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $134.71 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Sprinklr Inc. earnings to increase by 1.40%.

CXM Dividends

Sprinklr Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 09.

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.53% of Sprinklr Inc. shares while 31.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.18%. There are 31.69% institutions holding the Sprinklr Inc. stock share, with ICONIQ Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 25.65% of the shares, roughly 25.21 million CXM shares worth $400.06 million.

Battery Management Corp. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 23.54% or 23.14 million shares worth $367.18 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. With 1.0 million shares estimated at $15.87 million under it, the former controlled 1.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $16.5 million.