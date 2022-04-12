Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

In the last trading session, 15.93 million ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $0.32 changed hands at $0.0 or -2.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.18M. NDRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -721.88% off its 52-week high of $2.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.29, which suggests the last value was 9.38% up since then. When we look at ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Analysts gave the ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NDRA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) trade information

Instantly NDRA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.65 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -2.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.39%, with the 5-day performance at -19.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) is -28.30% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NDRA’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1462.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1462.5% for it to hit the projected low.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.76% over the past 6 months, a 7.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.70% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $220k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $300k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.30%. The 2022 estimates are for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. earnings to increase by 56.10%.

NDRA Dividends

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.43% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares while 9.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.66%. There are 9.43% institutions holding the ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.06% of the shares, roughly 1.71 million NDRA shares worth $2.96 million.

GWM Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.67% or 0.71 million shares worth $1.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.14 million shares estimated at $1.96 million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $0.89 million.