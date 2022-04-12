Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) Lose -44.03%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 2.91 million Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.31. With the company’s per share price at $7.08 changed hands at -$5.57 or -44.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $243.34M. SGLY’s last price was a discount, traded about -180.51% off its 52-week high of $19.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.09, which suggests the last value was 70.48% up since then. When we look at Singularity Future Technology Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Analysts gave the Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SGLY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Singularity Future Technology Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) trade information

Instantly SGLY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -52.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.86 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -44.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 48.43%, with the 5-day performance at -52.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) is -11.17% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SGLY’s forecast low is $8.75 with $8.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -23.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Singularity Future Technology Ltd. earnings to increase by 83.50%.

SGLY Dividends

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY)’s Major holders