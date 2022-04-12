Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) Lose -44.03%, Marking A Loss For Bears. – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Science   »  Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) ...

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) Lose -44.03%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 2.91 million Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.31. With the company’s per share price at $7.08 changed hands at -$5.57 or -44.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $243.34M. SGLY’s last price was a discount, traded about -180.51% off its 52-week high of $19.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.09, which suggests the last value was 70.48% up since then. When we look at Singularity Future Technology Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Analysts gave the Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SGLY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Singularity Future Technology Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse
According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.
Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter .

Sponsored

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) trade information

Instantly SGLY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -52.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.86 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -44.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 48.43%, with the 5-day performance at -52.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) is -11.17% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SGLY’s forecast low is $8.75 with $8.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -23.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Singularity Future Technology Ltd. earnings to increase by 83.50%.

SGLY Dividends

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY)’s Major holders

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.