Sema4 Holdings Corp. Forecast 2022: Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.61 changed hands at -$0.07 or -2.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $641.09M. SMFR’s last price was a discount, traded about -496.93% off its 52-week high of $15.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.57, which suggests the last value was 1.53% up since then. When we look at Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) trade information

Instantly SMFR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.09 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -2.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.48%, with the 5-day performance at -14.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) is -8.10% down.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sema4 Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.62% over the past 6 months, a 71.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.90%.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $47.42 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $56.2 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Sema4 Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 1.90%.

SMFR Dividends

Sema4 Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.03% of Sema4 Holdings Corp. shares while 45.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.25%. There are 45.47% institutions holding the Sema4 Holdings Corp. stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.43% of the shares, roughly 25.16 million SMFR shares worth $112.2 million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.79% or 13.97 million shares worth $62.29 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. With 1.63 million shares estimated at $12.37 million under it, the former controlled 0.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $10.78 million.