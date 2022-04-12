Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 14.19 million Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $39.50 changed hands at $0.7 or 1.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $36.65B. RIVN’s last price was a discount, traded about -354.35% off its 52-week high of $179.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.46, which suggests the last value was 15.29% up since then. When we look at Rivian Automotive Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 19.13 million.

Analysts gave the Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended RIVN as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.64.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Instantly RIVN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 46.88 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 1.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.91%, with the 5-day performance at -15.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) is 3.81% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RIVN’s forecast low is $35.00 with $130.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -229.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rivian Automotive Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $61.67 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Rivian Automotive Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $380.53 million.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 16.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.88% of Rivian Automotive Inc. shares while 66.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.59%. There are 66.16% institutions holding the Rivian Automotive Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 18.16% of the shares, roughly 162.08 million RIVN shares worth $16.81 billion.

Amazon.com, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.74% or 158.36 million shares worth $16.42 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. With 5.02 million shares estimated at $520.64 million under it, the former controlled 0.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 4.24 million shares worth around $439.18 million.