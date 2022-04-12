Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 20.76 million Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.18 changing hands around $0.57 or 93.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.44M. QLGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -164.41% off its 52-week high of $3.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the last value was 60.17% up since then. When we look at Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 315.67K.

Analysts gave the Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended QLGN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) trade information

Instantly QLGN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4700 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 93.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.04%, with the 5-day performance at -4.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) is 1.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. will fall -123.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.10% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.75 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.11 million and $1.51 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 57.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 65.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 45.60%.

QLGN Dividends

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.72% of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. shares while 13.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.98%. There are 13.67% institutions holding the Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.00% of the shares, roughly 1.18 million QLGN shares worth $1.53 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.13% or 0.33 million shares worth $0.43 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.64 million shares estimated at $0.83 million under it, the former controlled 2.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.27% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $0.48 million.