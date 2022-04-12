Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.00 changing hands around $0.22 or 5.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $76.96M. OCG’s current price is a discount, trading about -89.5% off its 52-week high of $7.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.39, which suggests the last value was 15.25% up since then. When we look at Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 260.47K.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) trade information

Instantly OCG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.61 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 5.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.03%, with the 5-day performance at -5.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) is -7.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38540.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Oriental Culture Holding LTD earnings to decrease by -77.50%.

OCG Dividends

Oriental Culture Holding LTD is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.10% of Oriental Culture Holding LTD shares while 20.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.32%. There are 20.08% institutions holding the Oriental Culture Holding LTD stock share, with Credit Agricole S.A. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.99% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million OCG shares worth $1.07 million.

Marshall Wace LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.36% or 75189.0 shares worth $0.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 8674.0 shares estimated at $37731.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.