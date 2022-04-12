Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.06 million Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.06 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $531.00M. ORC’s current price is a discount, trading about -103.27% off its 52-week high of $6.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.98, which suggests the last value was 2.61% up since then. When we look at Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.66 million.

Analysts gave the Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ORC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) trade information

Instantly ORC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.16 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 0.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.44%, with the 5-day performance at -6.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) is -11.63% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ORC’s forecast low is $4.25 with $4.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -38.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Orchid Island Capital Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.44% over the past 6 months, a -25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Orchid Island Capital Inc. will fall -28.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $37.84 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $37.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $24.1 million and $26.68 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 57.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -53.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Orchid Island Capital Inc. earnings to increase by 3033.30%.

ORC Dividends

Orchid Island Capital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 28. The 21.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.66. It is important to note, however, that the 21.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.25% of Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares while 22.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.30%. There are 22.25% institutions holding the Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.05% of the shares, roughly 12.47 million ORC shares worth $56.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.83% or 6.78 million shares worth $30.5 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.48 million shares estimated at $15.66 million under it, the former controlled 1.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.70% of the shares, roughly 3.01 million shares worth around $13.57 million.