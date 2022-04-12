Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 20.06 million Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.79 changed hands at $0.51 or 7.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.90B. OPEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -225.16% off its 52-week high of $25.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.16, which suggests the last value was 20.92% up since then. When we look at Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 16.76 million.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Instantly OPEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.00 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 7.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.68%, with the 5-day performance at -14.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) is 13.56% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OPEN’s forecast low is $8.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -285.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Opendoor Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.54% over the past 6 months, a -305.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Opendoor Technologies Inc. will rise 59.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 184.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.14 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.34 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $248.89 million and $747.27 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,162.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 346.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -67.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Opendoor Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -138.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.20% per year.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.12% of Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares while 64.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.58%. There are 64.30% institutions holding the Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.50% of the shares, roughly 45.92 million OPEN shares worth $942.67 million.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.76% or 41.42 million shares worth $850.36 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 13.73 million shares estimated at $281.91 million under it, the former controlled 2.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.83% of the shares, roughly 11.18 million shares worth around $229.56 million.