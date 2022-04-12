On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.44 million On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $22.98 changed hands at $0.3 or 1.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.78B. ONON’s last price was a discount, traded about -143.12% off its 52-week high of $55.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.75, which suggests the last value was 14.06% up since then. When we look at On Holding AG’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.71 million.

Analysts gave the On Holding AG (ONON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ONON as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. On Holding AG’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Instantly ONON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 26.62 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 1.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.22%, with the 5-day performance at -14.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is 4.36% up.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the On Holding AG share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.12% over the past 6 months, a -216.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for On Holding AG earnings to decrease by -555.80%.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 16.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.83% of On Holding AG shares while 43.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.21%.