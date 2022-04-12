OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Stock: Performance And Outlook – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Science   »  OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Stock: Performance And ...

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.12 million OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.56 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.34M. OP’s last price was a discount, traded about -2058.93% off its 52-week high of $12.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 30.36% up since then. When we look at OceanPal Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.62 million.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) trade information

Instantly OP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.73 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -2.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.41%, with the 5-day performance at -14.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) is -24.31% down.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse
According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.
Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter .

Sponsored

OceanPal Inc. (OP) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for OceanPal Inc. earnings to increase by 101.40%.

OP Dividends

OceanPal Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 35.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 35.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.15% of OceanPal Inc. shares while 13.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.00%. There are 13.00% institutions holding the OceanPal Inc. stock share, with Osmium Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.64% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million OP shares worth $0.29 million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.31% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. With 14267.0 shares estimated at $74473.0 under it, the former controlled 0.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 6681.0 shares worth around $34874.0.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.