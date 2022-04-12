Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 1.44 million Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.50. With the company’s most recent per share price at $116.39 changed hands at -$4.56 or -3.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $213.81B. NVO’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.96% off its 52-week high of $122.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $69.29, which suggests the last value was 40.47% up since then. When we look at Novo Nordisk A/S’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Analysts gave the Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended NVO as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Novo Nordisk A/S’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.71.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) trade information

Instantly NVO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 122.16 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -3.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.99%, with the 5-day performance at 6.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is 19.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $107.97, meaning bulls need a downside of -7.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NVO’s forecast low is $72.86 with $132.92 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -14.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Novo Nordisk A/S share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.92% over the past 6 months, a 0.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Novo Nordisk A/S will rise 10.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.65 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Novo Nordisk A/S’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $5.54 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.11 billion and $5.2 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Novo Nordisk A/S earnings to increase by 15.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.10% per year.

NVO Dividends

Novo Nordisk A/S is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 1.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.47. It is important to note, however, that the 1.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.29 per year.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares while 7.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.76%. There are 7.76% institutions holding the Novo Nordisk A/S stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.22% of the shares, roughly 21.64 million NVO shares worth $2.08 billion.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.91% or 16.18 million shares worth $1.55 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Loomis Sayles Growth Fund. With 2.16 million shares estimated at $237.9 million under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Loomis Sayles Growth Fund held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 1.51 million shares worth around $144.76 million.