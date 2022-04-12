NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch NEXT Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.2 million NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.35. With the company’s per share price at $6.22 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $767.24M. NEXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.56% off its 52-week high of $7.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.84, which suggests the last value was 70.42% up since then. When we look at NextDecade Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

Instantly NEXT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.81 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 0.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 118.25%, with the 5-day performance at 0.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) is 61.14% up.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NextDecade Corporation will rise 14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -80.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.50%. The 2022 estimates are for NextDecade Corporation earnings to decrease by -38.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.60% per year.

NEXT Dividends

NextDecade Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.92% of NextDecade Corporation shares while 85.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.96%. There are 85.38% institutions holding the NextDecade Corporation stock share, with York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 44.05% of the shares, roughly 54.34 million NEXT shares worth $154.86 million.

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.69% or 9.49 million shares worth $27.04 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst MLP & Infrastructure Fund. With 1.29 million shares estimated at $3.69 million under it, the former controlled 1.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst MLP & Infrastructure Fund held about 0.71% of the shares, roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $2.48 million.