New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 6.18 million New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s per share price at $10.88 changed hands at -$1.15 or -9.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.83B. EDU’s last price was a discount, traded about -1451.47% off its 52-week high of $168.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.40, which suggests the last value was 22.79% up since then. When we look at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 million.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Instantly EDU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.80 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -9.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.19%, with the 5-day performance at -15.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is 6.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 136.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.79 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.43% over the past 6 months, a 816.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.65 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.79 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.20%. The 2022 estimates are for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -21.90%.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 18 and April 22.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.91% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares while 65.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.08%. There are 65.80% institutions holding the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.70% of the shares, roughly 62.84 million EDU shares worth $131.96 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.22% or 54.71 million shares worth $112.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 45.87 million shares estimated at $94.03 million under it, the former controlled 2.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.21% of the shares, roughly 20.59 million shares worth around $42.21 million.