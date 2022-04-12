Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) Stock Forecast For 2022: $26.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 2.16 million Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.40. With the company’s per share price at $4.36 changed hands at $0.05 or 1.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $355.99M. MRSN’s last price was a discount, traded about -309.63% off its 52-week high of $17.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.51, which suggests the last value was 19.5% up since then. When we look at Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Analysts gave the Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MRSN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.67.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) trade information

Instantly MRSN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.65 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 1.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.90%, with the 5-day performance at -3.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) is 5.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MRSN’s forecast low is $10.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -496.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -129.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mersana Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.12% over the past 6 months, a 8.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. will fall -59.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -34.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -97.60% down from the last financial year.

3 analysts are of the opinion that Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $240k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10k and $11k respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2,081.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -68.30%.

MRSN Dividends

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 24 and February 28.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.49% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares while 98.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.99%. There are 98.50% institutions holding the Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.40% of the shares, roughly 7.48 million MRSN shares worth $46.52 million.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.46% or 6.8 million shares worth $64.12 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.93 million shares estimated at $19.74 million under it, the former controlled 4.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.88% of the shares, roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $19.5 million.