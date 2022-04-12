Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.5 million Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.04. With the company’s per share price at $2.54 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $42.09M. MRIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -973.23% off its 52-week high of $27.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.34, which suggests the last value was 47.24% up since then. When we look at Marin Software Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Analysts gave the Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MRIN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Marin Software Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

Instantly MRIN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.96 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.54%, with the 5-day performance at -14.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) is -13.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MRIN’s forecast low is $14.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -451.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -451.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $115 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Marin Software Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019 will be $115 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Marin Software Incorporated earnings to increase by 47.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

MRIN Dividends

Marin Software Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.84% of Marin Software Incorporated shares while 19.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.83%. There are 19.26% institutions holding the Marin Software Incorporated stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.07% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million MRIN shares worth $4.08 million.

Royce & Associates LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.80% or 0.43 million shares worth $3.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.27 million shares estimated at $2.45 million under it, the former controlled 4.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 2.46% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $1.25 million.