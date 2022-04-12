Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session, 0.85 million Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.91. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $86.95 changing hands around $2.07 or 2.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $46.84B. MPCâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -0.83% off its 52-week high of $87.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $50.19, which suggests the last value was 42.28% up since then. When we look at Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.92 million.

Analysts gave the Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MPC as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.15.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) trade information

Instantly MPC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 87.67 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 2.44% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.65%, with the 5-day performance at -0.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) is 8.11% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.25% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MPCâ€™s forecast low is $70.00 with $113.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -29.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Marathon Petroleum Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 31.47% over the past 6 months, a 173.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Marathon Petroleum Corporation will rise 675.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 216.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $32.84 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $33.58 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.91 billion and $29.83 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 73.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.60%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Marathon Petroleum Corporation earnings to increase by 111.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.33% per year.

MPC Dividends

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 03. The 2.73% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.32. It is important to note, however, that the 2.73% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares while 82.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.65%. There are 82.41% institutions holding the Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.89% of the shares, roughly 60.81 million MPC shares worth $3.89 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.14% or 56.63 million shares worth $3.62 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 18.1 million shares estimated at $1.3 billion under it, the former controlled 3.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.13% of the shares, roughly 17.49 million shares worth around $1.12 billion.