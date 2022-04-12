Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 17.99% Incline

In the last trading session, 3.77 million Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.23 changed hands at $0.95 or 17.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $66.29M. LYRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -91.01% off its 52-week high of $11.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.30, which suggests the last value was 47.03% up since then. When we look at Lyra Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 110.21K.

Analysts gave the Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LYRA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lyra Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.79.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) trade information

Instantly LYRA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 47.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.00 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 17.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.89%, with the 5-day performance at 47.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) is 43.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 86200.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LYRA’s forecast low is $13.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -349.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -108.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lyra Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.67% over the past 6 months, a -2.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. will fall -71.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.00% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.15 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Lyra Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.60% per year.

LYRA Dividends

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.41% of Lyra Therapeutics Inc. shares while 67.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.90%. There are 67.93% institutions holding the Lyra Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 24.78% of the shares, roughly 3.22 million LYRA shares worth $14.05 million.

Polaris Venture Management Co. V, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.47% or 1.1 million shares worth $10.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.73 million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.50% of the shares, roughly 65000.0 shares worth around $0.28 million.