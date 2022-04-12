Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP)

In the latest trading session, 0.88 million XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.92 changing hands around $0.31 or 1.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.30B. XP’s current price is a discount, trading about -77.41% off its 52-week high of $53.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.82, which suggests the last value was 13.7% up since then. When we look at XP Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.91 million.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Instantly XP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 30.92 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 1.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.03%, with the 5-day performance at -6.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) is 0.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $237.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, XP’s forecast low is $177.28 with $342.67 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1045.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -492.51% for it to hit the projected low.

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the XP Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.04% over the past 6 months, a 21.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for XP Inc. will rise 8.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $588.46 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that XP Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $623.45 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $440.39 million and $533.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 79.80%. The 2022 estimates are for XP Inc. earnings to increase by 73.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.78% per year.

XP Dividends

XP Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 68.06% of XP Inc. shares while 70.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 220.54%. There are 70.44% institutions holding the XP Inc. stock share, with General Atlantic, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 12.94% of the shares, roughly 48.87 million XP shares worth $1.4 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.42% or 16.69 million shares worth $479.81 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Europacific Growth Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. With 11.28 million shares estimated at $453.07 million under it, the former controlled 2.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 6.32 million shares worth around $181.72 million.