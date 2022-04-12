Letâ€™s Jump Into The Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 4.23 million Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.79. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $3.45 changed hands at -$0.32 or -8.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.09M. UUUâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -176.81% off its 52-week high of $9.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.27, which suggests the last value was 34.2% up since then. When we look at Universal Security Instruments Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 586.18K.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) trade information

Instantly UUU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.17 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -8.49% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.88%, with the 5-day performance at -7.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) is -2.84% down.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Universal Security Instruments Inc. earnings to increase by 104.60%.

UUU Dividends

Universal Security Instruments Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 06 and July 11.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.63% of Universal Security Instruments Inc. shares while 25.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.20%. There are 25.48% institutions holding the Universal Security Instruments Inc. stock share, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.78% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million UUU shares worth $0.38 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.78% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.38 million under it, the former controlled 4.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.82% of the shares, roughly 42010.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.