Letâ€™s Jump Into The Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) Stock Forecast – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Science   »  Letâ€™s Jump Into The Universal Security Instrumen...

Letâ€™s Jump Into The Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 4.23 million Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.79. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $3.45 changed hands at -$0.32 or -8.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.09M. UUUâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -176.81% off its 52-week high of $9.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.27, which suggests the last value was 34.2% up since then. When we look at Universal Security Instruments Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 586.18K.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) trade information

Instantly UUU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.17 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -8.49% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.88%, with the 5-day performance at -7.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) is -2.84% down.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse
According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.
Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter .

Sponsored

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Universal Security Instruments Inc. earnings to increase by 104.60%.

UUU Dividends

Universal Security Instruments Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 06 and July 11.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.63% of Universal Security Instruments Inc. shares while 25.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.20%. There are 25.48% institutions holding the Universal Security Instruments Inc. stock share, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.78% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million UUU shares worth $0.38 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.78% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.38 million under it, the former controlled 4.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.82% of the shares, roughly 42010.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=falseÂ  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us:Â contact@marketingsentinel.com
Â© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.