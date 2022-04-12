Let’s Dive Into The Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 118.94 million Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.78 changing hands around $2.68 or 243.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.20M. LIXT’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.99% off its 52-week high of $4.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.08, which suggests the last value was 71.43% up since then. When we look at Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22910.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 76.38K.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) trade information

Instantly LIXT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.9500 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 243.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.56%, with the 5-day performance at -9.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) is -3.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41720.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.62 days.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -72.50%.

LIXT Dividends

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 67.13% of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. shares while 8.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.83%. There are 8.82% institutions holding the Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. stock share, with Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.20% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million LIXT shares worth $1.68 million.

Santa Monica Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 48388.0 shares estimated at $0.1 million under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 25995.0 shares worth around $54069.0.