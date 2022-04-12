Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $77.76 changing hands around $1.44 or 1.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.07B. LEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -51.16% off its 52-week high of $117.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $73.01, which suggests the last value was 6.11% up since then. When we look at Lennar Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.03 million.

Analysts gave the Lennar Corporation (LEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended LEN as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lennar Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.97.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) trade information

Instantly LEN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 79.69 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 1.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.30%, with the 5-day performance at -7.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is -11.84% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $111.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LEN’s forecast low is $75.00 with $154.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -98.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lennar Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.37% over the past 6 months, a 15.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 28.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lennar Corporation will rise 49.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.15 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Lennar Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2022 will be $9.3 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Lennar Corporation earnings to increase by 81.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.70% per year.

LEN Dividends

Lennar Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 14 and June 20. The 1.31% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.31% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.38% of Lennar Corporation shares while 95.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.14%. There are 95.81% institutions holding the Lennar Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.08% of the shares, roughly 28.65 million LEN shares worth $3.33 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.78% or 22.71 million shares worth $2.64 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 7.35 million shares estimated at $854.23 million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.42% of the shares, roughly 6.25 million shares worth around $725.91 million.