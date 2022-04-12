Is Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the latest trading session, 0.85 million Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $111.58 changing hands around $6.89 or 6.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.58B. WOLF’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.56% off its 52-week high of $142.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $75.06, which suggests the last value was 32.73% up since then. When we look at Wolfspeed Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

Analysts gave the Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended WOLF as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Wolfspeed Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) trade information

Instantly WOLF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 112.57 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 6.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.33%, with the 5-day performance at -8.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) is 13.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $120.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WOLF’s forecast low is $70.00 with $160.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wolfspeed Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.54% over the past 6 months, a 32.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Wolfspeed Inc. will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $169.3 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Wolfspeed Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $182.04 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.31%. The 2022 estimates are for Wolfspeed Inc. earnings to decrease by -65.90%.

WOLF Dividends

Wolfspeed Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 25 and January 31.

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.60% of Wolfspeed Inc. shares while 106.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.88%. There are 106.24% institutions holding the Wolfspeed Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.16% of the shares, roughly 16.46 million WOLF shares worth $1.33 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.22% or 14.2 million shares worth $1.15 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 5.29 million shares estimated at $426.87 million under it, the former controlled 4.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 3.77% of the shares, roughly 4.38 million shares worth around $353.35 million.