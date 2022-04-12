Is New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 1.55 million New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.75. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $10.42 changing hands around $0.1 or 0.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.78B. NRZâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -13.34% off its 52-week high of $11.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.98, which suggests the last value was 13.82% up since then. When we look at New Residential Investment Corp.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.64 million.

Analysts gave the New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NRZ as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. New Residential Investment Corp.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.38.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) trade information

Instantly NRZ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.64 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 0.98% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.64%, with the 5-day performance at -5.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) is 0.68% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NRZâ€™s forecast low is $11.50 with $13.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -29.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.36% for it to hit the projected low.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New Residential Investment Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -7.11% over the past 6 months, a -5.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New Residential Investment Corp. will rise 18.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $220.53 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that New Residential Investment Corp.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $218.95 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $234.12 million and $253.74 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.70%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.50%. The 2022 estimates are for New Residential Investment Corp. earnings to increase by 142.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.04% per year.

NRZ Dividends

New Residential Investment Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11. The 8.72% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.90. It is important to note, however, that the 8.72% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.46% of New Residential Investment Corp. shares while 48.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.11%. There are 48.89% institutions holding the New Residential Investment Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.94% of the shares, roughly 41.72 million NRZ shares worth $458.91 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.06% or 28.25 million shares worth $310.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 13.24 million shares estimated at $145.67 million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 11.64 million shares worth around $128.04 million.