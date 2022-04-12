Is Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.35 million Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $4.56 changed hands at -$0.5 or -9.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $395.99M. DSX’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.29% off its 52-week high of $5.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.67, which suggests the last value was 41.45% up since then. When we look at Diana Shipping Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 830.67K.

Analysts gave the Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DSX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Diana Shipping Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) trade information

Instantly DSX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.09 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -9.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.22%, with the 5-day performance at -10.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) is -7.51% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DSX’s forecast low is $5.00 with $9.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -108.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Diana Shipping Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.04% over the past 6 months, a 246.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.00%.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60.59 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Diana Shipping Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $68.8 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Diana Shipping Inc. earnings to increase by 137.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

DSX Dividends

Diana Shipping Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25. The 6.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 6.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.62% of Diana Shipping Inc. shares while 20.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.07%. There are 20.04% institutions holding the Diana Shipping Inc. stock share, with Hosking Partners LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.70% of the shares, roughly 5.22 million DSX shares worth $20.3 million.

Wells Fargo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.98% or 1.82 million shares worth $7.07 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Royce Opportunity Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright ADR ETF. With 0.65 million shares estimated at $2.53 million under it, the former controlled 0.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright ADR ETF held about 0.30% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $1.07 million.