Is Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 1.48 million Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $80.49 changing hands around $0.05 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $67.76B. CL’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.36% off its 52-week high of $85.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $72.20, which suggests the last value was 10.3% up since then. When we look at Colgate-Palmolive Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.53 million.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) trade information

Instantly CL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 80.84 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 0.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.74%, with the 5-day performance at 5.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) is 9.04% up.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Colgate-Palmolive Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.12% over the past 6 months, a 2.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Colgate-Palmolive Company will fall -6.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.4 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Colgate-Palmolive Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $4.32 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.34 billion and $4.25 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Colgate-Palmolive Company earnings to decrease by -18.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.62% per year.

CL Dividends

Colgate-Palmolive Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 28 and May 02. The 2.24% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.24% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of Colgate-Palmolive Company shares while 80.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.91%. There are 80.84% institutions holding the Colgate-Palmolive Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.13% of the shares, roughly 76.75 million CL shares worth $6.55 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.76% or 65.22 million shares worth $5.57 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 24.32 million shares estimated at $2.0 billion under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 23.95 million shares worth around $2.04 billion.