Is CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 1.77 million CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.43 changing hands around $0.25 or 1.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.35B. CNHI’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.54% off its 52-week high of $17.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.78, which suggests the last value was 17.17% up since then. When we look at CNH Industrial N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.74 million.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

Instantly CNHI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 15.57 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 1.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.60%, with the 5-day performance at -3.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) is 1.40% up.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CNH Industrial N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.76% over the past 6 months, a 1.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -38.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.32 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that CNH Industrial N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $5.18 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -20.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 53.70%. The 2022 estimates are for CNH Industrial N.V. earnings to increase by 448.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.20% per year.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 0.86% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.13. It is important to note, however, that the 0.86% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.06% of CNH Industrial N.V. shares while 52.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.65%. There are 52.27% institutions holding the CNH Industrial N.V. stock share, with Harris Associates L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.22% of the shares, roughly 97.91 million CNHI shares worth $1.9 billion.

Amundi holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.85% or 38.61 million shares worth $750.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Oakmark International Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. With 36.5 million shares estimated at $709.13 million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund held about 1.20% of the shares, roughly 16.3 million shares worth around $316.7 million.