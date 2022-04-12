Is BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 30.42 million BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.22 changing hands around $0.07 or 3.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $36.23M. BCDA’s current price is a discount, trading about -129.73% off its 52-week high of $5.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 43.69% up since then. When we look at BioCardia Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Analysts gave the BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BCDA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BioCardia Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) trade information

Instantly BCDA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.85 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 3.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.82%, with the 5-day performance at -0.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) is 2.87% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BCDA’s forecast low is $4.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -575.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -80.18% for it to hit the projected low.

BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BioCardia Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.62% over the past 6 months, a -41.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioCardia Inc. will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -80.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $130k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BioCardia Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $130k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $46k and $20k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 182.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 550.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.70%. The 2022 estimates are for BioCardia Inc. earnings to increase by 49.70%.

BCDA Dividends

BioCardia Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 11 and May 16.

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.73% of BioCardia Inc. shares while 20.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.63%. There are 20.91% institutions holding the BioCardia Inc. stock share, with Roumell Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 19.36% of the shares, roughly 0.94 million BCDA shares worth $1.82 million.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.63% or 0.66 million shares worth $1.28 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.94 million shares estimated at $1.92 million under it, the former controlled 19.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 5.99% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million shares worth around $0.56 million.