Investors Could Make -81.29% On ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Stock

In the latest trading session, 1.09 million ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.03. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $6.68 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.65B. ASXâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -44.01% off its 52-week high of $9.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.53, which suggests the last value was 2.25% up since then. When we look at ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.28 million.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) trade information

Instantly ASX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.06 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 0.68% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.98%, with the 5-day performance at -7.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) is -5.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.59% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ASXâ€™s forecast low is $7.63 with $12.11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -81.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.22% for it to hit the projected low.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -1.63% over the past 6 months, a -10.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 22.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. will rise 43.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.95 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $5.01 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.23 billion and $4.26 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. earnings to increase by 127.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.20% per year.

ASX Dividends

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 4.52% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 4.52% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.30 per year.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares while 7.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.00%. There are 7.00% institutions holding the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.10% of the shares, roughly 24.13 million ASX shares worth $189.4 million.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.72% or 15.88 million shares worth $124.63 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Semiconductor ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. With 5.06 million shares estimated at $36.06 million under it, the former controlled 0.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 1.61 million shares worth around $11.45 million.