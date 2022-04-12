Investor Confidence Declines As Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Shares Lose -$0.58

In the last trading session, 7.84 million Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $21.49 changed hands at -$0.58 or -2.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.87B. TCOM’s last price was a discount, traded about -95.63% off its 52-week high of $42.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.29, which suggests the last value was 33.5% up since then. When we look at Trip.com Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.14 million.

Analysts gave the Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended TCOM as a Hold, 23 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Trip.com Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Instantly TCOM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.52 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -2.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.71%, with the 5-day performance at -11.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 10.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $193.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TCOM’s forecast low is $134.88 with $254.77 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1085.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -527.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Trip.com Group Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.10% over the past 6 months, a -39.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 29.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Trip.com Group Limited earnings to increase by 83.90%.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 07.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.69% of Trip.com Group Limited shares while 68.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.84%. There are 68.94% institutions holding the Trip.com Group Limited stock share, with Norges Bank Investment Management the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.52% of the shares, roughly 54.3 million TCOM shares worth $1.83 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.65% or 42.41 million shares worth $1.3 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. With 18.32 million shares estimated at $563.38 million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held about 1.77% of the shares, roughly 11.28 million shares worth around $346.84 million.