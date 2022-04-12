Investor Confidence Declines As Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Shares Lose -$0.09

In the latest trading session, 1.44 million Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.29 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.75B. FRO’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.27% off its 52-week high of $10.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.10, which suggests the last value was 34.34% up since then. When we look at Frontline Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Instantly FRO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.88 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -0.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.67%, with the 5-day performance at -0.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is 13.29% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.74% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FRO’s forecast low is $7.00 with $16.21 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -74.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Frontline Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.65% over the past 6 months, a 335.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -24.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $106.59 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Frontline Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $121.08 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Frontline Ltd. earnings to decrease by -102.70%.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.23% of Frontline Ltd. shares while 25.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.27%. There are 25.08% institutions holding the Frontline Ltd. stock share, with Folketrygdfondet the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.65% of the shares, roughly 11.5 million FRO shares worth $81.3 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.11% or 6.33 million shares worth $44.72 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. With 2.84 million shares estimated at $20.07 million under it, the former controlled 1.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held about 0.63% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $9.0 million.