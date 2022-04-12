Investing In TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2.42 million TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s per share price at $0.36 changed hands at -$0.02 or -3.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.04M. PETZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -2511.11% off its 52-week high of $9.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.29, which suggests the last value was 19.44% up since then. When we look at TDH Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.27 million.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

Instantly PETZ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.43 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -3.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.57%, with the 5-day performance at -12.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) is 14.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.90%. The 2022 estimates are for TDH Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 95.30%.

PETZ Dividends

TDH Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 12.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.21% of TDH Holdings Inc. shares while 0.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.00%. There are 0.80% institutions holding the TDH Holdings Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 61688.0 PETZ shares worth $0.24 million.

Marshall Wace LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 49023.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 57670.0 shares estimated at $0.3 million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 27024.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.