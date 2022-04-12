Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 2.7 million Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.95 changed hands at -$1.23 or -15.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $64.84M. IMTE’s last price was a discount, traded about -453.67% off its 52-week high of $38.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.31, which suggests the last value was 52.37% up since then. When we look at Integrated Media Technology Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 983.23K.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Instantly IMTE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -78.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 30.11 on Monday, 04/11/22 subtracted -15.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 55.48%, with the 5-day performance at -78.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) is -16.47% down.

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.57% of Integrated Media Technology Limited shares while 7.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.14%. There are 7.96% institutions holding the Integrated Media Technology Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.26% of the shares, roughly 23912.0 IMTE shares worth $0.11 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 3688.0 shares worth $17333.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 2239.0 shares estimated at $11441.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.