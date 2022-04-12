Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.41. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $9.94 changing hands around $0.13 or 1.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $274.39M. INSEâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -59.05% off its 52-week high of $15.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.40, which suggests the last value was 25.55% up since then. When we look at Inspired Entertainment Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 160.29K.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) trade information

Instantly INSE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -19.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.40 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 1.33% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.31%, with the 5-day performance at -19.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) is -25.63% down.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Inspired Entertainment Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -25.06% over the past 6 months, a 148.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Inspired Entertainment Inc. will rise 87.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 107.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $57.43 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Inspired Entertainment Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $69.64 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.02 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 186.90%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Inspired Entertainment Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

INSE Dividends

Inspired Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.18% of Inspired Entertainment Inc. shares while 80.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.77%. There are 80.63% institutions holding the Inspired Entertainment Inc. stock share, with Macquarie Group Limited the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.25% of the shares, roughly 3.02 million INSE shares worth $39.19 million.

683 Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.55% or 2.03 million shares worth $26.32 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd. With 0.36 million shares estimated at $4.64 million under it, the former controlled 1.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $4.61 million.