IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 2.94 million IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.63 changing hands around $0.07 or 2.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.67B. IAG’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.06% off its 52-week high of $3.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.16, which suggests the last value was 40.5% up since then. When we look at IAMGOLD Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.07 million.

Analysts gave the IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended IAG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. IAMGOLD Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Instantly IAG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.64 on Monday, 04/11/22 added 2.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.74%, with the 5-day performance at -1.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) is 5.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.22, meaning bulls need a downside of -12.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IAG’s forecast low is $2.00 with $5.19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 44.9% for it to hit the projected low.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IAMGOLD Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 44.72% over the past 6 months, a -166.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.20%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $313.47 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that IAMGOLD Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $367.4 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.50%. The 2022 estimates are for IAMGOLD Corporation earnings to decrease by -762.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.98% per year.

IAG Dividends

IAMGOLD Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.41% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares while 65.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.43%. There are 65.16% institutions holding the IAMGOLD Corporation stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.29% of the shares, roughly 49.08 million IAG shares worth $110.92 million.

Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.67% or 41.33 million shares worth $93.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 24.22 million shares estimated at $54.74 million under it, the former controlled 5.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.43% of the shares, roughly 21.13 million shares worth around $47.75 million.